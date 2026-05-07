Gallery: Remembering good times

Rusty Rae/News-Register##David Manriquez, Frankie Lopez, Del Rayo and Kevin Donato share in a few hardy laughs while standing under their championship banner from ‘06. The four were joined by more than a dozen former players and agreed on one key point; it took a village to ensure the team’s success.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Virginia “Ginny” Crabtree and Gabriel Del Rayo share an embrace on stage while honoring the Grizzlies’ departed soccer coach of ‘06, Joe Crabtree. Ginny, Joe’s wife, attended the ceremony and only asked that the former players in attendance stand and be recognized with individual rounds of applause.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Jonathan Flores is applauded as the Grizzlies '06 soccer team receives recogntion.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Jeremy Weber, the Grizzlies’ title game MVP goalkeeper, goes to hug Ginny Crabtree. Weber had not returned to MHS since his graduation and could immediately feel how tight knit the team still was after 20 years apart.

Rusty Rae/News-Register## Spencer Payne, with a sparkle in his eye, proudly watches a video displaying his prowess as a football player. Payne remarked that he never knew how to read a defense until learning under MHS/Linfield coach Greg McAnally, just how to get the ball and not get tackled.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Maile Keliiheleua said that McMinnville High School was more than a place to compete, but a supportive home for all her athletic endeavors. She used her speech to thank past coaches and encourage her two children to aim for the stars.