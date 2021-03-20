Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville tailback Preston Ginter breaks a 33-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of Friday's 26-14 win over Liberty.

Friday night recap: Mac earns 1st win, beats Liberty, 26-14

Preston Ginter gashed the Liberty defense for 262 rushing yards and four touchdowns, leading the McMinnville Grizzlies to a 26-14 home victory tonight at Wortman Stadium. Ginter, a senior tailback, scored on runs of 40, five, 80 and 33 yards to power the Grizzly offense.

Both teams scored quickly to begin the contest.

The Falcons turned their initial possession into seven points on Nathan Smith’s run, but Mac immediately retaliated with Ginter’s 40-yard touchdown run.

Liberty responded with another TD drive, capped by quarterback Hiro Diamond’s 31-yard rushing score.

After the Falcons recovered an onside kick, their next series stalled at the Grizzly three-yard line. A field goal attempt was blocked by Ginter and the home team took over deep in its own territory.

A long completion to Lucien Lefebvre moved the Grizzlies out of the shadow of their own end zone. A healthy combination of Matthew Washburn passes, Tony Johnson receptions and Ginter rushes steadily advanced Mac’s offense into scoring range.

Ginter capped the 97-yard drive with a five-yard sprint into the Falcons’ end zone with 1:40 remaining in the first half.

In the third quarter, Ginter put Mac on top with an exhilarating 80-yard running touchdown.

Aaron Resendez and the Mac defense created a turnover on the following Falcon drive. A botched snap to Diamond was eventually recovered by Resendez in the middle of the scrum.

Mac sealed its victory on the very next play. Ginter broke loose for his fourth score – sprinting around the left edge of the offensive line to hit pay dirt.

The Grizzly defense held firm in the final 10 minutes and Mac collected its first win of the season.

Up next for the Grizzlies is a rivalry matchup at Newberg Friday night at 7:30.

Scores from around Yamhill County –

Sheridan 14, Colton 6

Amity 34, Philomath 6

Dayton 29, Willamina 6

Yamhill-Carlton 28, Toledo 6