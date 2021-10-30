Marcus Larson/News-Register## Dayton running back Nate Arce breaks free of a tackle by Amity's Wyett Yocum to score a 19-yard touchdown.

Friday night football: Dayton beats rival Amity in OT; Mac falls to Glencoe

AMITY - Zach Smith's eight-yard rushing touchdown lifted the Dayton football team to a 14-6 overtime victory at rival Amity during tonight's Special District 1 - West finale. With the win, the Pirates locked up their first league title since the 2016 season.

Both teams managed only one touchdown during regulation.

The Warriors struck first in the second quarter when Michael Mather capped a 71-yard drive with a four-yard sprint into the end zone.

On the Pirates' next series, Nate Arce completed a 54-yard drive when he dashed through the right side of Dayton's offensive line for a 19-yard score.

In overtime, Dayton needed only two plays to score after starting at the Amity 25 (as OSAA's high school football overtime rules state). Arce first ran 17 yards to the Warrior eight-yard line, then Smith scored the go-ahead TD on a powerful run up the middle.

Amity's attempt to prolong the rivalry bout ended when Arce snagged a Kane Black pass for an interception.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley -

Glencoe 28, McMinnville 21

Coquille 46, Sheridan 13

Scio 16, Willamina 0

Warrenton 36, Yamhill-Carlton 22