Friday night football: Blank's field goal lifts Grizzlies to 23-21 win over Oregon City

Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville place kicker Bryan Blank nails the game-winning 21-yard field goal to lift the Grizzlies to a 23-21 victory over the Oregon City Pioneers.

Bryan Blank came through in the clutch for the Grizzlies during tonight's McMinnville versus Oregon City football matchup. Blank nailed a 21-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to propel the home team Grizzlies to a narrow 23-21 victory over the Pioneers. The senior also caught a lengthy 30-yard reception to set up Mac's final scoring drive.

Ky Hoskinson passed for a touchdown and ran for another. He connected with Mason Yochum on a 13-yard crossing pattern to hand Mac a 7-0 second-quarter lead.

After the Pioneers captured an 8-7 advantage halfway through the second, Hoskinson capped the next Grizzly possession with a 15-yard rushing score.

Oregon City scored a go-ahead touchdown with 8:57 remaining, but the Grizzlies eventually got the ball back with 2:09 left. Hoskinson hit Blank and Mickey Johnson on back-to-back throws to move the chains.

On fourth-and-12 from midfield, Hoskinson found Johnson over the middle. The junior running back juggled the ball, but brought it to his body for the clutch first down.

Blank then hauled in a deep pass from Hoskinson to move Mac to the 12-yard line with under 30 seconds remaining. An Austin Rapp rush put the ball on the four-yard line, setting up Blank's game-winning kick.

Mac travels south to play Roseburg next Friday at 7 p.m.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley -

Willamina 29, Clatskanie 20

Yamhill-Carlton 20, Newport 12

Nestucca 30, Sheridan 22

Rainier 57, Amity 22

La Pine 37, Dayton 16