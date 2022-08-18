Fred's named for dog

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Nance
Dachshunds are adorable. We bought our home in Lafayette, OR 27 years ago. To date, we now own 2 Dachshunds...these are the last 2 of the 6 Dachshunds we have owned since living in this house. We enjoy these little characters so much. They all have brought so much joy and happiness to us over the years. The ages of the 2 we have now are 9 years and 10 years old.