Flamingos support service trip

McMinnville Youth Collective, a Christian community service organization for young, is using flocks of flamingoes to raise money for its 2026 service learning trip.

For $40, the group will plant plastic flamingoes in someone’s yard. The birds will remain for 48 hours, along with a sign saying, “We are tickled pink that you support the MYC Service Learning Trip!”

This year’s summer trip will take members to Alabama to learn about and work on civil rights issues.

MYC is comprised of youths from various churches in the community. It is led by ministers from the First Presbyterian, First Baptist Church, McMinnville Covenant and McMinnville Cooperative Ministries churches, and supported by volunteers from those churches, as well.

Members meet at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday nights during the school year. They start with dinner at 6 p.m., then play games, discuss social justice issues and take part in faith activities in separate groups for middle schoolers and high schoolers.

For more information about MYC and about the flamingo flocking fundraiser, go to mcminnvilleyouth.com/flamingo-flocking.