Firefighters honor former chief with parade, scholarship

Rusty Rae/News-Register## Former longtime fire chief Jerry Smith’s son Jeff, grandson Justin and daughter, Marsha, ride atop vintage Engine No. 1 driven by Dwight Sturm during a fire equipment parade Wednesday afternoon in honor of their late father. Engines from all over Yamhill County participated in the parade, along with numerous veteran fire volunteers. Rusty Rae/News-Register## George Dunkel, who was a student firefighter under Chief Jerry Smith, his wife Vickie Dunkel and friend Billie Wallace recall the old days while gathered at the McMinnville fire hall for dedication of a plaque and a scholarship in honor of Smith. He was fire chief from the 1960s into the ‘90s.

Fire equipment rolled down Third Street Wednesday afternoon in honor of the late Jerry Smith, longtime McMinnville fire chief, and a new scholarship dedicated to Smith’s memory.

An anonymous donor made the scholarship possible, volunteers said. It will be available to firefighters, first responders and nurses who want to better their education, said Waldo Farnham, a longtime McMinnville fire volunteer.

Smith died Nov. 30, 2021, at age 91, grew up in McMinnville. He joined the department as a volunteer before taking the leadership position. As chief, he was known for modernizing the department. He helped it move toward having more paid staff, better training and equipment, and a more professional ambulance service.