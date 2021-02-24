Fire damages Newberg home; no one injured

Photos courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue##A Pinehurst Drive home in Newberg was heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday.

A home on Pinehurst Drive in Newberg was heavily damaged by a fire shortly before noon Tuesday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue equipment and personnel arrived at the residence to find flames and smoke coming from the garage. The fire quickly spread to the living area of the home.

The fire was controlled in about 20 minutes after the first crew arrived. All of the occupants escaped safely, thanks in part to smoke alarms.

Four occupants and a dog were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause was not immediately determined.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was assisted by the Dundee Fire Department and Newberg-Dundee Police Department. A Portland General Electric crew also responded.

Incidents like this are a good reminder of how working smoke alarms combined with an escape plan saves lives. For more information, visit https://www.tvfr.com/145/Smoke-Alarms-Escape-Planning .