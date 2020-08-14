August 14, 2020 Tweet

Filing deadlines approach for candidates in city races

Deadlines are approaching for filing for Yamhill County city offices.

Candidates must file this month to run for mayor or city council openings. The last date for filing varies by city.

To run for a city office, a candidate must be at least 18, a registered voter and have lived in their city for at least a year prior to the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Cities generally ask candidates to pay a filing fee or to collect the signatures of a certain number of voters, in addition to submitting paperwork.

Here are filing dates and a list of candidates, city by city:

Amity: A mayor and three council members will be elected. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, to file for those positions.

Joshua Clark has filed for mayor. Current Mayor Michael Cape had not filed as of Tuesday. He announced at a previous council meeting that he would not run for re-election.

Sandy McArthur has filed for re-election to the council. No one has yet filed for the position held by Jenna Goings or another vacant seat. The top three vote-getters in the council election will be seated.

For information, call Amity City Hall, at 503-835-3711.

Carlton: Carlton candidates need to file by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. They must complete a form available on the city website, www.ci.carlton.or.us or at city hall. Petitions must be approved before they can collect the signatures of at least 20 city residents who are registered voters.

Open positions this year are for mayor, a two-year position now held by Brian Rake, and three at-large council positions, all four-year terms, now held by Amy Wilder, Scott Carl and Carey Rhoads.

Rake has filed for re-election. He is challenged by Linda Watkins, a sitting council member.

No one had filed for the council as of Thursday, although several people had taken out paperwork with the intention of filing.

Dayton: Candidates will have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, to file.

Up for election are three at-large city council positions, now held by John Collins, Kitty Mackin and Trini Marquez. No one had filed as of Aug. 10.

Forms are available from Dayton City Hall, www.ci.dayton.or.us or 503-864-2221.

Dundee: Seats held by Mayor David Ross and council members Tim Weaver, Jeannette Adlong and Kristen Svicarovich are up for election.

Ross, Weaver and Adlong are in the process of filing for re-election. Svicarovich has told the city she doesn’t plan to run again.

The filing deadling is 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Applicants need to pay a fee of $35, or collect the signatures of at least 13 registered Dundee voters; city hall recommends at least 18 signatures, just to be sure.

For more information, call Dundee City Hall, at 503-538-3922.

Lafayette: Candidates have until Monday, Aug. 25, to file with Lafayette City Hall. Signatures must be collected from at least 10 registered voters.

Voters will fill a two-year mayoral post now held by Marie Sproul, and three council positions, held by Chris Harper, Doug Cook and Kayla Paulson.

No one had filed as of Aug. 10.

For information, call city hall, at 503-864-2451.

McMinnville: Voters will choose council members in three wards, as well as the mayor.

Mayor Scott Hill has filed for re-election. He is being challenged by Heidi Parker.

Chris Chenoweth and Lisa McCrakern have filed for the Ward I seat on the council. Incumbent Wendy Stassens is not seeking re-election.

Kellie Menke has filed for re-election in Ward 2. She will be challenged by Brittany Ruiz.

Adam Garvin has filed for re-election in Ward 3.

Candidates need to file a petition and collect signatures from at least 50 qualified voters from the ward in which they are running, or, in the case of the mayoral position, from the entire city.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25.

For candidate packages or more information, contact McMinnville’s city elections office/city recorder Claudia Cisneros, at 503-435-5702, or at claudia.cisneros@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

Newberg: Candidates have until Monday, Aug. 17, to file for three council positions.

Seats now are held by Elise Yarnell Hollamon in District 1 and Denise Bacon in District 3. The District 5 seat had been held by Gene Piros, who resigned in July for health reasons.

Hollamon has filed for re-election. Bacon also is seeking re-election, and is challenged by Adam McGuffie. Four people have filed for the District 5 seat: Nicholas Morace, Maryl Kunkel, Shy Summer Montoya and Mike McBride.

Candidates must recite in the districts they seek to represent. They also need to file a petition available from the city. They can collect 25 voter signatures or pay a $25 filing fee.

Four candidates applied for the District 4 seat vacated by Patrick Johnson, who resigned earlier this year. The council will appoint one of the following: Bryce Coefield, Greg Meenahan, Robert Bonner or David Brown.

For information, go to www.newbergoregon.gov/citymanager/page/2020-elections, or contact Sue Ryan, Newberg city recorder and elections officer, at 503-537-1283 or sue.ryan@newbergoregon.gov.

Sheridan: The city has three city council openings. Roxie Acuff and Chrissy Davis have filed for re-election. Aaron Baer had not filed as of Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The filing deadline is 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25. Prospective candidates need to fill out paperwork available from city hall. There’s no filing fee.

For information, call Sheridan City Hall at 503-843-2347.

Willamina: Candidates need to file by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, to run for positions now held by Mayor Ila Skyberg and council members Rita Baller, Bob Burr and Craig Johnson.

Skyberg plans to leave office when her term ends Dec. 30. Burr has filed for the mayor’s position.

Two people have applied to replace Burr on the council, but have not yet been confirmed as candidates. Johnson has filed for re-election, while Baller has told city hall she plans to do so.

Paperwork is available from Willamina City Hall, at 503-876-2242.

Yamhill: Residents have until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, to file as independent candidates for mayor or either of two council positions. They must collect signatures from at least 10 voters to qualify.

A slate of candidates was chosen to represent the city at a July 8 nominating caucus. The crowd unanimously chose Mayor Yvette Potter to run again. They picked Yamhill natives Erin Edelen Kutter and Marci Hedin to run for council seats currently held by Tim Askey and Jay Disbrow.

Forms for independent candidates are available from Yamhill City Hall, 503-662-3511.