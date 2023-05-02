Eldon Lee Thompson 1941 - 2026

Obituary of Eldon Lee Thompson

Supplemental to May 15, 2026 Obituary

Eldon Thompson, 84, was born June 12, 1941 to Katherine (Scharf )Thompson and Erling ’Tommy’ Thompson of McMinnville. He passed away in San Diego April 25, 2026, after a long struggle with health issues.

Eldon’s parents were the original owners of Tommy’s Bike Shop. Eldon attended MHS, graduating in 1959, then attended Linfield College, worked in Hawaii and graduated from Linfield in 1965. Eldon entered the Navy in May 1965 and was on the USS Princeton in the waters off Vietnam 1965-66 and on a Patrol Craft Fast Swift Boat in Vietnam 1967-68.

Eldon’s family: Wife, Lois of 54 years, who he loved and adored.

Sons: Eric (Chris) grandkids Remi, Mia, Gunner, live in N. Carolina;

David (Ai) grandson, Chase, live in Honolulu.

Brother, Carl (Leslie) McMinnville; niece Kim (Thompson) Langer (Brett) Scottsdale & Bend; great nephews, Parker (Evie) San Tan Valley, AZ, Harrison, New York, great niece, Brezlyn, Scottsdale. Nephew, Corey Thompson (Laura) Phoenix; great niece Elise, Denver, great nephews, Nicholas (Isabella) Newport Beach, and Christian, Phoenix.

Sister, Elinor Smith, Bellevue, WA; great nephew Walter (Michele) Chicago and niece Gwyn Schneider (Errett) great niece, Emma, Seattle.

Eldon’s family loved to visit him when in the San Diego area. The kids loved their Uncle Eldon, who was a great guy, bigger than life and so much fun. He was also known as The Big Kahuna. Everyone who knew him loved him.

A private family military service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego on June 10, 2026 and then a celebration of life service for family and friends at St Mark’s United Methodist Church in San Diego on June 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM.