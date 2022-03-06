Driver arrested after fatal crash

A Carlton man was arrested following rollover crash that killed one passenger on Panther Creek Road west of Carlton.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies said Jacob Doctor, 25, was driving the vehicle that crashed in the 20800 block of N.W. Panther Creek about 2 a.m. Saturday, March 5.

Doctor was treated at a hospital before being lodged in the Yamhill County jail on $185,000 bail.

He is charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Zakery Baumgardner of Lafayette was killed in the wreck. He was 19.

Two other passengers, along with Doctor, were taken to area hospitals.

A Panther Creek resident called 911 to report the incident after hearing someone yelling for help, deputies said.

In addition to the YCSO, Carlton, McMinnville and Yamhill firefighters responded to the single-vehicle crash.