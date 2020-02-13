Don’t settle for filling seat in May

Yamhill County voters approved seismic shifts in the way county board of commissioner seats are filled, first in 1996, when they opted to limit holders to three four-year terms, and then in 2000, when they chose to make the balloting non-partisan.

In both cases, they acted decisively. And in both cases, the impact has generally been positive.

Twelve years is plenty enough the for a commissioner to serve as one of only three representing our highly diversified and rapidly changing county. And party allegiance should have no place in county-level politics, though it continues to wield some insidious influence below the surface.

That said, at least one impact of the non-partisan system has the potential to prove detrimental.

When only two candidates enter the ring, the race is almost certain to be decided in the primary. It won’t ever advance to the November general election.

With Oregon holding its primary so early in the year — May as opposed to August or September for more than a dozen states and June or July for most of the rest — it’s hard for candidates to get their messages across and voters to arrive at informed decisions in time.

We raise the issue because only two candidates are currently vying for the lone seat up this year — Barbara Boyer and Lindsay Berschauer. (Incumbent Rick Olson has yet to formally announce if he will run again.) And the March 10 filing deadline is looming.

Both candidates are relatively unknown to countywide voters. What’s more, Boyer appears to be tightly allied with Commissioner Casey Kulla and Berschauer with Commissioner Mary Starrett, so we run the risk of opting for surrogates of the two holdovers, without getting a chance to fully consider other options.

The county’s track record on this score is mixed, but multi-candidate fields have proven more the rule than the exception. That’s particulary true for years when an incumbent term limits out or voluntarily opts out, and/or when two seats are up instead of one.

Kathy George and Leslie Lewis both emerged victorious in four-way races, George in 2006 and Lewis in 2008. Alan Springer overcame five challengers in 2012.

The 2014 elections featured six candidates in one race, won by Stan Priomozich, and three in the other, won by Starrett. The field was nearly as crowded four years later, when Kulla emerged from a field of four to beat Primozich and Starrett again fended off a pair of challengers.

We think voters are best served by getting a chance to winnow multi-candidate fields in the May primary and choose from two well-tested challengers in the November general. That being the case, we urge other civic-minded residents to come forward and run for the seat.