By News-Register staff • 

Demo begins on former Blue Heron Paper Mill site

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Rotwang

If only they would have worked to get another employer in there. Some are more environmentally responsible than others.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented