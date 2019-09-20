September 20, 2019 Tweet

Dear garbage goliath: Please give us a break

CEO James C. Fish Jr.

Waste Management Inc.

First City Tower, Houston

Dear Mr. Fish:

Your company has come a long way since Dutch immigrant Harm Huizenga began hauling garbage in Chicago in 1893, charging $1.25 per wagon load. At last count, it owned and operated 293 landfills, 346 transfer stations, 146 recycling plants and 26,000 garbage trucks, making it the largest waste disposal outfit in North America.

So we can forgive you for not being aware of the 87-acre Riverbend Landfill you own in Oregon’s scenic wine country, or the consistently losing 13-year campaign you’ve been fighting to expand it a mere 29 acres, affording you a mere 10 more years.

Your other Oregon landfill occupies 12,000 acres, 700 of which are in active use. Even with a torrent of waste pouring into it from Portland and Seattle, it has a projected remaining lifetime of 143 years. And that’s just on its existing footprint, which can readily be expanded into adjacent desert.

So we can understand why our postage stamp of a landfill, named for an abutting bend in the South Yamhill River, has escaped your attention. Even its hometown of McMinnville has begun shipping waste elsewhere, meaning it’s not getting much use anyway.

A stock analyst recently issued a Waste Management buy recommendation based on your successful drive to “instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins,” enabling you to pay out $802 million in dividends and buy back more than $1 billion of stock last year. The firm credited you with “remarkable gross margin expansion,” thanks largely to wildly successful “cost-reduction initiatives.”

We’re the first to admit our little landfill, which accepted its first truckload of trash in 1982 and came under your purview in 1991, is but a pebble in the pond. But you might be well-advised to extend your cost-cutting our direction and drop your ill-fated expansion bid.

Being the tall Texans of trash, we realize you’re used to having your way with hayseeds like us. But this has become a debacle. It’s cost you gobs of money just to establish a losing streak leading right back where you started — ground zero.

To give you an idea how bad things are going, consider this little sampling of local headlines, culled from just the last two years: LUBA remands landfill. Appeals court upholds LUBA. High court sides with landfill opponents. City dumps Riverbend. Metro votes to cut ties. Odds grow longer.

You get the idea. The expansion plan you unveiled back in ought-six just isn’t going anywhere.

Please do us a favor and put it out of its misery. We doubt anyone outside your legal team would lament its very timely death.

Your latest legal setback, detailed in our Tuesday edition, should sound the death knell on your ninth local life. Enough is enough.

We applaud you for becoming “one of the foremost creators of renewable energy” and “working toward a more sustainable tomorrow.”

But could you please do it somewhere else among the vast corporate holdings you have sprawled across North America. We’ve had our fill here.

Thanks.

The News-Register Editorial Board