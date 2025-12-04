Dayton approves nearly $30 in new and increased monthly fee

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
ALLCAPS
THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU PUT THE LIBERALS IN CHARGE.THIS INCREASE IS AND WAS NOT NECCESSARY.GET READY FOR MORE OF THIS TYPE OF INSANITY.PLEASE GET INVOLVED, ASK QUESTIONS DONT LET THEM WALK ALL OVER YOU.