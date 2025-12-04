By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Dayton approves nearly $30 in new and increased monthly fee

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

ALLCAPS

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU PUT THE LIBERALS IN CHARGE.THIS INCREASE IS AND WAS NOT NECCESSARY.GET READY FOR MORE OF THIS TYPE OF INSANITY.PLEASE GET INVOLVED, ASK QUESTIONS DONT LET THEM WALK ALL OVER YOU.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable