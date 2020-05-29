COVID-19 case confirmed in Sheridan

Yamhill County is reporting 68 confirmed cases. Sheridan has now had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, joining the areas in and around Newberg, Dundee, Dayton, Lafayette, McMinnville and Amity.

Of the seven new cases in the county in the past 10 days, four have been in the 20-29 age group. The county still has no known cases in the 0-19 age group.

In the Portland Metro area, an outbreak of about 48 people was reported among 350 seasonal workers who arrived to harvest fruit for Townsend Farms’ sites in Fairview and Cornelius on May 23 and 24. Oregon health authorities said they believe the workers were exposed before coming to Oregon, and they are working with the company to provide housing and testing.

An additional 13 samples are still pending at the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.

In Yamhill County, the Public Health department partnered with the OSU Extension Service to distribute more than 76,000 masks and hand sanitizer to farmers, ranchers and farmworkers on Wednesday.