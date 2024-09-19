City of Mac to interview police chief candidates

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
TTT
The Chief of Police is a serious position and with Scales' retirement in 2025 the newly elected leaders from the November election should choose their Chief. The current elected leaders should stand down and allow the election to take place. If they are still standing in January, then by all means choose your Chief.