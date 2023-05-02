Todd Troy Trotter 1964 - 2024

Todd Troy Trotter, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away August 5, 2024, in Newberg, Oregon.

Todd is survived by his significant other, Joanne (Jo) Herr; his children, Stihl, Rayla, and Maria Trotter; his stepchildren, TJ and Jay Housley; his brothers, Jeff and Scott Trotter; as well as his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Trotter, and mother, Bobbie Jean.

Todd was born April 24, 1964, in Springfield, Oregon. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1981.

Todd was a devoted father who loved hunting and spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.