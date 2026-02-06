By News-Register staff • 

Course teaches people to grow own food

Yamhill County Master Gardeners is seeking people who are low-income or live with food insecurity to participate in Garden to Table, a free, six-week course that teaches how to grow produce in raised beds.

The program will start Feb. 14 and continue each Saturdays through March 21.

English-language sessions will be from 10 a.m. to noon at three sites: the Extension auditorium on Lafayette Avenue in McMinnville, the Bridge Learning Community in Sheridan and St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, Newberg.

Spanish-language sessions will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Tice Park Apartments in McMinnville and at Virginia Garcia Medical Center in Newberg.

Gardeners will learn about planting seeds and seedlings, fertilizing, mapping their garden to take advantage of the sun, watering, managing weeds and bugs, and harvesting.

In addition, they will receive materials to build a garden bed, three large garden containers or a site in their community garden. They also will receive soil to fill their bed or containers, and enough seeds and plant starts to begin growing vegetables.

Trained Master Gardeners have been leading Garden to Table, and its predecessor, Seed to Supper, for 12 years in Yamhill County.

To register, go to ycmga.org/garden-to-table, call the Extension office at 503-434-7517 or send email g2t@ycmga.org.

