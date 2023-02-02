County withdraws appeal of gun ordinance ruling

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Lizzy
SASO? Second amendment sanctuary ordinance? More waste of time and resources for a personal agenda?
DB Cooper
Let's remember this when next election cycle rolls around.
Instead of using money to help clean up your community, help homeless people, fund police or do literally anything else. Your faithfully inept County Commissioners chose to throw away $25,000 of taxpayer money on legal fees to an attorney they are personally involved with, on a court ruling they knew they couldn't win. Party of fiscal responsibility right here