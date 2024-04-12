County fair books mix of big name acts

Smash Mouth, a rock group known for hits such as “All Star,” will appear Saturday night.

Friday’s concert will feature Seattle-based rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, the stage name for singer Anthony L. Ray, who is best known for his 1992 hit song “Baby Got Back.”

On Wednesday, country singer Terri Clark will headline the opening night concert, with Olivia Harms as the opening act.

Thursday’s concert will feature country band 49 Winchester, with opening by Drake Milligan, who was a runner up on “America’s Got Talent.”

Each night’s concert starts at 9 p.m. on the main stage of the fairgrounds, located in Northeast McMinnville. Admission is included with fair admission, but special VIP seating also is available at an extra charge.

This will be the 170th Yamhill County Fair. It will feature all sorts of animal competitions, other displays and contests, a variety of entertainment and a full rodeo.

Fair tickets and passes, as well as VIP concert tickets, are already available. They can be purchased from the fairgrounds office or online at the fair website, yamhillcountyfairs.com.