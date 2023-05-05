County facing financial squeeze

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Redmond
Only facing financial problems because of mismanagement. These things happen over time, not just instantly. "The committee left in place the county’s tax rate of $2.57 per $1,000 of assessed value; it has been unchanged since 1998, according to Huffer." People need to realize that this tax rate CANNOT be changed without a vote of the people. It is a Measure 50 PERMANENT tax rate. To say that commissioners elected to leave it alone is political rhetoric. Maybe Huffer doesn't understand the Oregon Property tax system???? One more thing, the supposed magnanimous move by the Commissioners to opt out of PERS actually costs the taxpayers more than if they went into PERS. Don't be fooled. The county is an absolute mess and its only going to get worse.
Shrt22y
Sounds like they’re doing a good job
tagup
I’m uninformed of the details, but if animal control can’t break even from license fees… raise the fee! That’s what private businesses would do! $88,000 for 3 kennels?
A real business when encountering a budget shortfall would freeze hiring, cut overtime hours and reallocate capital funds to cover operating expenses.
Oregonian
Yamhill County has a history of poor financial management. Much of that can be attributed to the size of YC versus larger counties like Multnomah and Marion. State law requires that Oregon counties can only keep $50,000,000 in the Oregon cash reserve pool that is managed by the Oregon Treasurer. Only Multnomah and Marion have historically had a larger pool than that. They have been forced to consider other options with their funds and happily found they can do better than the Oregon Treasurer is able to do with the pool. They are able to match their liabilities with individual government bonds in order to reach their goals. This has had a trickle down effect throughout financial management of their counties. Smaller counties typically don't explore much in this area, probably due to worry about making a mistake and being ousted from their government jobs. It really is a shame as so much tax payer money is poorly managed and goals are cut back constantly. There have been multiple opportunities for change, but entrenched management has been successful at fighting it.