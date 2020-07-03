County commissioners reject staff request for employee mask policy

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Motherof3
As a mother of a child who cannot wear a mask, I appreciate the open discussion the commissioners had on the risks and why choice should be maintained.
I have friends with special needs children who cannot wear one, friends who were raped and domestic violence victims who have a huge phobia over masks and face coverings.
There are risks and with risks comes choices and respect to those that the ADA, CDC and Drs have clearly listed on use of masks.
For the record, both Commissioners Starrett and Olson opposed this and the reasons for opposing are not laid out in this article and that’s also disingenuous.
tagup
Motherof3- you realize that children under 12 are not required to wear masks. People with medical conditions that prohibit wearing a mask can receive an accommodation to enter businesses and public areas.....although it doesn’t seem like a great idea if you have underlying medical conditions......
The numbers keep rising.....wearing a mask, for the vast majority of people, is common sense to limit community spread....
Pedro
i'm curious if masks work why did we release inmates using the excuse they could contract covid when they could have simply worn a mask?
Also Mr. Kulla chose not to use his mask while talking so am I to assume you can't spread or contract the virus while speaking?
Mr. Olsen chose not to wear a mask and then voted for everyone to wear a mask?
tagup
Masks don’t make you impervious to the virus ( surely you know that)....they reduce the spread of airborne virus.....they are one part of a social distancing plan
Pedro
I read the article wrong Olsen voted with Starrett. I apologize to Mr. Olsen for the mistake.
Tagup: will masks help the spread of covid in the jail? Why aren't they mandated to wear them when non criminals are being forced to wear them?
If covid spreads through talking why did Mr. Kulla take his mask down to speak?
tagup
Maybe ( I wasn’t there) because he wanted to be understood while speaking and he was at a reasonable distance from others....?