Brittney Campagna 1989 - 2024

Brittney Campagna was born April 14, 1989, and left us on April 7, 2024, to be with her papa, Sheriff Norm Hand.

Brittney is survived by her mother, Nicola Gephart; her father, Ronald Campagna; Britt's two sisters, Michelle Campagna and McKenzie Gephart Dodd; two half-siblings, Leanne Campagna, and her brother, Sebastian Campagna; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Throughout her life, she battled Tourette Syndrome, and acute myeloid leukemia in her 30s. She was able to beat both.

Brittney was a beautiful soul. Anyone who crossed her path became her friend, and she is much loved by all who knew her. She was her mother's best friend, and she is so greatly missed.

Brittney has left a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, there is a "Go Fund Me" page for anyone who would like to share and/or donate to help her family with a celebration of life to be held on June 15, 2024, at Happy Acres at the Bayou, 9670 S.W. Bayou Dr., McMinnville OR 97128.