Corey "Grant" Apperson 1957 - 2024

Corey "Grant" Apperson, born July 18, 1957, passed away March 26, 2024. He was 66 years old.

Grant was soft-spoken, kindhearted, a deep thinker, and always showed compassion for others and his family. He enjoyed woodcarving, gardening, motorcycles, working on cars, the outdoors and fishing. Grant also participated in Native American traditions and ceremonies and studied the spirituality with this way of life.

Grant was a veteran. He enlisted in the United States Army and served his country for six years. The military gave him the opportunity to travel to various bases in the United States and, eventually, to Egypt. After the military, his employment took him across the Unites States building, remodeling and repairing conveyer belts. Grant took advantage at every different location to search out a quiet, perfect fishing hole to relax, listen to the silence and, of course, hopefully catch something.

Grant’s parents, James and Meredith, have both passed. He is survived by his sisters, Terrie Wasson (Bob) and Leslie Rogers (Gregg); his brother, Stuart Apperson (Rebecca) and son, Clayton Wallace. He also has two nieces, two nephews, five great-nephews; and two nephews who have passed.

Grant will be remembered as a quiet, special, loving and caring person with a big heart. Family will be having a private celebration of his life.

