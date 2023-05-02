Cynthia Mae Adolf Burch 1955 - 2024

Cynthia Mae Adolf Burch was born January 15, 1955, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Fern and Harold Adolf. She attended Carlton Elementary and Yamhill-Carlton High School, graduating in 1973. From there, Cynthia was hired by Tektronix. She worked for them for 40+ years. While at Tektronix, she had the opportunity to travel to Japan as a representative of Tektronix to help train the Japanese on Tek parts.

Cynthia was a talented lady. She could do all kinds of crafts, from making special scrapbooks for people, CD crafts, card making, and turning bowling balls and pins into characters.

Cynthia was also an adventurous and brave person. She owned her own horse, a motorcycle, went deep sea fishing and did some SCUBA diving.

Cynthia married Greg Burch on October 8, 1999, in Maui, Hawaii.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Greg; her 98-year-old mother, Fern Adolf; sister, Charlette Adolf; and brother, Dave Adolf. She was preceded in death in 1989 by her older brother, Willie Adolf; and her father in September 1997.

There will be no service.