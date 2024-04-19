'If I Were Mayor' winners announced

The City of McMinnville announced winners of its “If I were Mayor” student contest Tuesday.

Newby Elementary School fourth grader Lillian Goodman and Patton Middle School sixth grader Gisele Martin took home the top prize and will be honored at the State of the City address and Community Fair.

Goodman won with a poster outlining her ideas as mayor, including planting more trees and “tell people to throw away trash or it will hurt animals.” Goodman’s essay outlined ways to save the environment.

The Community Fair and awards ceremony will be held on May 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Civic Plaza.