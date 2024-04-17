By Ossie Bladine • Editor • 

Downtown shooting suspect apprehended in Albany

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .<0/p>

Comments

Russ

Seems odd that U.S. Marshals were involved in a state case and Yamhill County warrant. Is there more to this?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable