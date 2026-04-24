County clerk to test vote tally system

Yamhill County Keri Hinton is scheduled to conduct a public certification test for logic and accuracy of the vote tally system starting at 9 a.m. Monday, April 27, at the clerk’s office, 414 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville.

Anyone interested in attending should contact the office at 503-434-7518 — space is limited.

The last day to register to vote in the May 19 primary election is Tuesday, April 28. Ballots will begin to be mailed to voters the following day.

Two commissioner seats are up for election. Incumbent Kit Johnston is facing challenger John Linder for Position 1. Running for Positions 3, which is being vacated by term-limited Commissioner Mary Starrett, is Jason Fields of Newberg and Neyssa Hays of Yamhill. See the Friday, May 1, issue of the News-Register for profiles on all four candidates.

Also on the ballot in some areas of the county is a five-year levy for Newberg-Dundee Public Schools — currently facing a $4.5 million shortfall — that would provide about $6 million annually and result in an estimated tax of about $400 per year for a house with an assessed value of $330,000; and a five-year levy in the Sheridan are to fund fire district operations, which would result in an estimated tax of $501.36 for a home with an assessed value of $300,000.