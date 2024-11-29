Communities host holiday events

Santa himself will arrive in the parade, which will form near the courthouse then move through downtown at 4:30 p.m. Marchers, floats and other entries will go east on Fifth Street to Irvine, then south to Third and west on Third to Cowls. It will return to the courthouse via Fourth Street.

Following the parade, community members will gather in McMinnville City Park for lighting of the giant sequoia next to the library. McMinnville High School Twilighters will sing and Calvary Chapel will serve hot chocolate. For more information, go to downtownmcminnville.com/merry-mcminnville/#parade.

McMinnville’s new “Glide and Gather” ice skating rink will open Friday, Nov. 29, as well. The rink and a holiday market will be set up in the Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot. They will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 22. Skating costs $10.

Dayton will light its Christmas tree in Courthouse Square Park at 6 p.m. Saturday evening, Nov. 30. Santa will light the tree at 7 p.m.

The Community Christmas Cantata Choir will begin its season of concerts at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in Amity Christian Church, 1305 Goucher St., Amity. Admission is free, but a free will offering will benefit the Yamhill County Food Bank.

Also coming up:

- Yamhill Mayor Yvette Potter will read “A Visit From St. Nicholas” at her city’s tree lighting event, which will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at city hall. Santa will be there, as well.

- Lafayette’s tree lighting will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Joel Perkins Park.

- Amity’s holiday event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. A light parade starting at 5:50 p.m. from the fire station. The parade will wind through town, going north on Oak Avenue and Jellison Avenue to Rice Lane, then west to Trade Street and south back to the fire station.

The tree lighting will happen as the parade passes Amity City Hall. Refreshments will be served there, starting at 5:45 p.m. Santa will pose for photos and will greet residents after the parade at the fire hall.

- Carlton’s tree lighting event will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Ladd Park downtown with music, caroling and cocoa. Lights will be turned on at 5 p.m.

- Dayton Revels concert and dessert performances will take place Dec. 6 to 8 in Pioneer Evangelical Church, 300 Fourth St., Dayton. Admission is $10. For more information, call 503-679-9328.

- Willamina’s annual Christmas light parade and celebration will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Entries will line up at 5 p.m., before parading through town. A tree lighting event and visit from Santa will follow at the Willamina Fire Hall.

- A lighting ceremony will take place in Sheridan on Dec. 14. Look for details in an upcoming story.