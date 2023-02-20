By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Commissoners reject waterfront trail language in bypass agreement

Comments

Oregonian

I never would have thought the commissioners in a county could be such a negative influence on the livability of their county. I was so wrong.

Jean

Voter apathy in action. It's our own fault that we get leaders like this.

Bleepbloop

Is there a phobia of walking trails? I think our commissioners might have it. I’ll submit it to the New England Journal of Medicine and see what they say.

yamhillbilly2

Why do the two BS commissioners have so much contempt for a trail? I thought a third commissioner was elected last time around. Why is there never any mention of what he has been doing? One has to assume he is only there to rubber stamp everything the BS clowns decide to do.

JWC

Perhaps we should be asking questions?

Who owns the land that is coveted for a trail?

If the land that is desired for a trail is privately owned, what coercive tactics will be employed by the community to obtain the right of way?

Will Yamhill County be emulating the Tualitin Hills Parks and Recreation District whose surrogates obstructed development of Bonny Slope West for over a decade in an attempt to compel the land owners to sell for pennies on the dollar?

Will Yamhill County or the City of Newberg be exploiting a series of arson fires that were set by their own security guards (and/or the police) to falsely implicate a land owner so as to justify a civil forfeiture lawsuit?

I actually had a THPRD official threaten me with such a lawsuit even after their own security guard, John Michael Townsend, who had set the fires had signed a plea bargain agreement.

BigfootLives

Newberg and Dundee want a trail, they can pay for it. Why is that hard to understand? What other nonsense negative headline can the NR come up with to describe the commissioners being fiscally responsible and questioning how our tax dollars are spent? It’s shameful.n

