Commissioners renew pressure on Public Health

Comments
Lizzy
Every activity involves some risk. An activity that is intended to prevent an illness or death and has an overwhelming history of doing so, which has a very minor chance of causing harm would, to the reasonable person, be an easy go. The state should take over our county health services, given the majority County Commissioners' harmful advocacy for bad health decisions and the liability that creates for taxpayers.
JWC
Lizzy:
The problem is that the COVID-19 virus is a virulent, rapidly mutating organism that is effectively immune to vaccines. COVID-19 is constantly evolving into new variants that are resistant to existing vaccines. As a general rule, vaccines are NOT effective against viruses. This is why we still don't have an effective vaccine against the AIDS virus four decades after it became a serious threat. The CDC, WHO and medical establishment are pushing "booster shots" that are effectively entirely new vaccines that have not been subjected to any rigorous clinical trials to verify effectiveness and safety. Even more ominous is the recent admission that the COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent infected people from spreading the virus.
Bill B
@jwc. What an irresponsible comment. Please site a reliable and accurate source for your comment that vaccines do not work.
tagup
Vaccines for Polio, tetanus, Hepatitis A & B, rubella, diphtheria and more…are all highly effective.
Joel R
Didn't even read this article. But let me guess....
We the NR hate Bershauer and Starrett because we think they're crazy. But we love, love, love us some Casey Kulla. And so should you.
How'd I do?
Chris
I am a moderate-conservative with tendencies to be a stricter conservative at times. I have had it with these two fools! They are strangle-holding funds needed for public safety, because they are anti-science.
Until the last few years, the only anti-vaxxers we’d here from, were “all natural, organic, vegan, environmentalist, tree-hugging, Neo-hippies”, who are definitely not right-wing. Oh, these are still the major players in the anti-science world, especially concerning vaccines of any type, and/or trust in mainstream medicine.
Now we have these foolish Commissioners touting Leftist baloney and mandating the County Health what it must and must not promote for the health of all.
Mary, her puppet Lindsey, and their adamant supporters are the equivalent of Flat-Earthers in this regard. They are dead wrong. They need to knock off the idiocy and let the Health Department (experts) determine what the public needs to be advised.
Chris Trunde
