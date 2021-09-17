Commissioners declare emergency over expected staffing shortages

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
madmacs
So this is all in support of the non-existent people who wrote the emails B&S lied about? These two become more of a farce every week. The recall can't come soon enough.
fortress
Using an emergency declaration for nothing more than a political statement. Again a large waste of time, money, and resources. The county needs a state of emergency declared because of corrupt commissioners and the severe damage that they are creating.