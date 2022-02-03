Clarence Leo Leathers 1936 - 2022

Clarence “Leo” Leathers passed to Heaven peacefully on February 3, 2022, at the Rock of Ages Valley View Retirement Center in McMinnville with family by his side. Leo met his Savior. Included in the reunion was his wife, Dottie, who entered Heaven on January 22, 2021, and his brother, Lowell Leathers, who passed in July of 2015. Leo and Dorothy were married for 60 years. Leo was raised in McMinnville, Oregon, and graduated McMinnville High School in 1954. He joined the Air Force and was honorably discharged, and then attended Linfield College. In 1960, he met his wife Dottie and fell in love. They married, and Leo began his career in construction. Together they raised five sons, Joseph (Marjory), Monty (Mary), Bryant (Linda), Robert (Suzie), and Mark (Katie).

Prior to his retirement in 2009, Leo was self-employed as a general construction contractor for 45 years, where he built many homes in McMinnville and throughout Yamhill County. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family. Over the years, Leo and Dottie traveled the western states and Canada, hunting the elusive elk, deer and moose. He cherished spending time with his sons during many of these outings. He was at home in the outdoors of Oregon. Leo and Dottie also traveled to Israel, S.E. Alaska, Yellowstone, and many other places in the Northwest.

Leo loved attending Linfield football games over the years, anchoring down the north end zone with his son, Bryant. Leo and family vacationed in the Southern Baja, Mexico, for 25 years, where he fished for swordfish and Marlin and dorado roosterfish from the beach. He loved fishing rivers and oceans, from a boat, the bank or a beach, and we created many lasting memories with friends and family.

Leo was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and later, Lafayette Community Church. He served as a Deacon, Elder, and as a general all-around servant, and participated in several church building projects. He was noted for his smile, humor and good nature.

He enjoyed working in his yard and helping others with their projects. He was always available for someone who needed to talk, and he would engage anyone who happened to walk by. He doted on his grandkids. He truly loved people. Leo made many acquaintances in the business community in McMinnville over the years. He considered many of them his friends.

A special thanks to the caregivers at Rock of Ages. They loved on Leo till the end. And thanks to his Pastor friends and church family who loved him. The community of friends Leo developed over the years was precious to him.

Leo is survived by his sons and their wives; a couple dozen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Leo is also survived by Ken and Barbara Bell of Tillamook and numerous nieces and nephews. Leo’s life passage was John 14: 1-6.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. June 12, at Unionvale Countryside Church, 15725 S.E. Wallace Rd, Dayton, Oregon.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the general fund of Rock of Ages Valley View in McMinnville, the deacons’ fund of Lafayette Community Church in Lafayette, Oregon, or to any organization that promotes responsible stewardship of our forests and wildlife.