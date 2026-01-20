City plans another rec bond measure

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
SandyKnoll
I'll still only vote for this if it includes only the rec center with the new pool. Everything else is just regular business and should be in the budget where we are not paying interest on loans.
Dan Tucholsky
Disclaimer: I'm a City Counselor
SandyKnoll this is exactly what I have proposed and we the Council have asked the Interim City Manager to examine and bring back for consideration.