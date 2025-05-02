Chemeketa bond up for vote

Voters will decide the issue in the May 20 election. Ballots are arriving in mailboxes soon.

The bond focuses on workforce development, aiming to expand education in the trades and construction while providing additional space for apprenticeship programs.

It also would double capacity for paramedic programming, expand emergency services programs and provide more childhood education and healthcare opportunities, she said.

In addition, it would provide funding for increasing safety and security, including lighting and security camera improvements in parking lots; renovating a building on the Salem campus to become a disaster response location; creating a science lab on the Woodburn campus, and improving tutoring, writing centers, math labs and teaching and learning spaces.

The new bond would cost taxpayers the same amount as one that will retire in 2026: 27 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation. The owner of a $300,000 house would continue to pay $81 per year if the new bond passes.

A similar bond failed in the November 2024 election, 56.69% to 43.31%. Yamhill County voters opposed the bond 59.75% to 40.25%.

The Yamhill County Clerk started mailing ballots this week.