Chapman holds narrow lead over Miller in circuit court judge race

Lisl Miller (left) and Jennifer Chapman (right).

Jennifer Chapman leads Lisl Miller by a slim margin, 134 votes, in early returns for a seat on the Yamhill County Circuit Court bench.

Chapman has received 13,663 votes, 50.1 percent, to Miller's 13,529, 49.62 percent.

The winner will succeed presiding Judge Ronald Stone, who is retiring Jan. 1.

Chapman serves as legal counsel for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Miller is a Deputy District Attorney.

Miller was victorious in the primary, 33.9 percent, 6,379 votes, to Chapman's 24.6 percent, 4,619 votes, McMinnville defense attorneys Carol Fredrick, Mark Lawrence and Mark Pihl were the other candidates.

Leading up to Tuesday's primary, Chapman had stressed the message that three of the four judges in the county — John Collins, Cynthia Easterday and Ladd Wiles — are former prosecutors. With a civil background, Chapman has maintained she would bring balance to the bench.

She has said the average citizen who finds themselves in a courtroom setting is more likely to be there for a civil rather than criminal matter.

Miller believes otherwise, countering that statement that the time judges spend on the bench is “weighted on criminal matters.” She said she reached out to the four judges who told her that 60 to 90 percent of the cases they hear are of the criminal nature.

Chapman received the support of her Yamhill County Bar Association peers in the runup to the general election. She received 39 votes to 24 for Miller, who secured the association's support leading up to the May primary.