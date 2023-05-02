Catherine Ann Eager 1945 - 2024

Catherine Ann Eager, 78, of Santa Monica, California, passed away June 10, 2024, in Portland, Oregon. Cathy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a successful nurse and businesswoman. She was born October 7, 1945, in Santa Monica, California, the fourth of six children born to parents Al and Mary Henschel.

Cathy met her husband, Bob, at an International Club Dance in Los Angeles. They fell in love and were married in Los Angeles on June 15, 1968. Soon after, they drove across the country to Washington, D.C., where Bob was stationed with the Army. They later moved to Arizona, where their daughter Jennifer was born in 1969. Cathy always wanted to live in Oregon after visiting the state while she was in college.

Cathy and Bob lived in Monument in Eastern Oregon for three years and moved to McMinnville, Oregon, soon after the birth of their son, Glenn, in 1972. They lived in McMinnville for the next 27 years.

In McMinnville, Cathy initially worked for a family practice physician, started the first natural childbirth classes, and successfully advocated for fathers to be allowed in the delivery room during childbirth. She also worked at McMinnville Hospital. Cathy started the first home health agency in McMinnville, Health Dynamics, with her fellow nurse and friend, Fernell Price. Their dedication and hard work led to Health Dynamics being voted the New Business of the Year by Oregon Business Magazine. After selling Health Dynamics, Cathy ventured into starting her own wound consulting company, providing services to over 100 long-term care facilities across Oregon and Washington. She also offered wound care training to hospitals, colleges, and facilities statewide, and established a thriving wound care clinic in Oregon City. Cathy's expertise in wound healing made her a nationally recognized speaker in the field. She later joined Providence St. Vincent Medical Center to develop their wound care program and concluded her career as a wound care consultant for nationwide legal cases.

In her leisure time, Cathy enjoyed spending quality moments with her family. She also found joy in traveling, drawing, and watercolor painting.

Cathy is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Bob Eager; daughter, Jennifer Zelensky; son, Glenn Eager; and grandson, Alex Zelensky. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Mary Roys; mother, Mary Henschel; and father, Aloysius Henschel.

A funeral Mass, with a reception to follow, will be held for Cathy at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at San Juan Diego Catholic Church, 5995 N.W. 178th Avenue, Portland, Oregon.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Oregon Food Bank. Cathy was passionate about ending hunger, especially for children.

Cathy's legacy of compassion, dedication, and innovation in the field of healthcare will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

