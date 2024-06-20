Fire destroys barn near Perrydale

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Melting pieces of the Sunrise Trading barn stretch across what looks like blackening lava as flames consume hay in this photo taken shortly after noon Tuesday. Firefighters planned to remain on scene for least two days to monitor the fire. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Hay barn fire smoke swirls in shades of black and gray as Jeff Nichols of Grand Ronde Fire District, and Daniel Cummins, of Sheridan Fire District, right, observe the blaze Tuesday. Fire officials were relieved the hayfield at left recently had been harvested, reducing risk of fire spreading to open ground.

A devastating fire resulted in the total loss of a prominent hay press and storage facility on the morning of Tuesday, June 18.

Southwest Polk Fire District responded at approximately 11:15 a.m. to Sunrise Trading Inc., located at Beck and Van Well roads southwest of Perrydale in Polk County.

“We won’t extinguish this. This will actually burn through a couple days here,” said Chief Les Thomas of Sheridan Fire District, one of the other agencies called to assist.

As the fire broke out, the employees of the facility responded quickly, according to Chief Fred Hertel of Southwest Polk.

“Risking their safety, they managed to pull semi-trailers that were partially engulfed in flames out of the building just as the fire crews arrived on scene,” Hertel said. “Their quick thinking and bravery prevented further potential injuries and damage.

“Upon arrival, crews extinguished the semi-trailers and protected a large diesel tank,” he said. “Despite their rapid response and diligent work, the facility and its contents could not be saved.”

Owner Brian Domes said he is unsure what will be next for Sunrise Trading. “This is just the day after,” Domes said Wednesday morning. “Some things were saved, others weren’t,” he said of contents inside the barn.

Hertel added, “We kept it to the footprint where it’s at; kept it from spreading up through the hills and in the fields. The actions of the facility’s employees in moving the semi-trailers were commendable and undoubtedly helped mitigate some of the damage.”

Proximity to agriculture land and more potential fire fuel was of key concern to responders.

“They just cut that field yesterday,” Hertel said. “If it would have been two days from now, it (the fire) would have taken off through that field.

“So, I mean, we’re just very fortunate that it was that green still, because if it would have been dried out, had two days of dry time, it’d be on top of those hills,” he said. “So we’re very fortunate with the timing, with the weather changing right now …”

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Hertel said that while the cause is unknown, initial reports suggested it was related to a piece of equipment.

Also responding, in addition to South Polk and Sheridan, were Dallas Fire Department, Polk County Fire District No. 1, Amity Fire District, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Fire Department and McMinnville Fire District.

“We had a lot of agencies come in,” Hertel said.