David LeRoy Bunn 1942 - 2024

David LeRoy Bunn passed from this life at 11:30 p.m. (PDT) on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. David was born July 3, 1942, to Ben and Viola Bunn in Dayton, Oregon. David attended Lafayette Grade School and Dayton High School, where he graduated in 1960. Following graduation, he attended Northwest Nazarene College (NNC) in Nampa, Idaho; he had aspirations to one day become a chiropractor. Before completing his freshman year, his grandmother called him and asked if he would come home because his father desperately needed his help in the mobile home business at Bunn’s Trailer Sales. David gave up his college studies and returned home to Dayton to help his father.

David learned the business well, and he became an excellent salesman. Working side by side with his father, he learned the importance of always making things work for the customer, even if it meant taking-in-trade a horse or a piano to seal the deal. One of his passions was helping those in need, and he was able to help hundreds of people find their first homes.

David married Judy Milton in 1963. They resided in McMinnville, Oregon, and later moved near the family farm. He continued working with his father, selling and servicing mobile homes. In 1970, David went to Washington, D.C. for several months to work with a Christian organization. He had a strong Christian faith and wanted to share and serve.

In 1972, David married Verlene Mather. Once, after selling the first rental property they owned together with a few other family members, they decided to throw caution to the wind and use the profits to go to Hawaii. That was the beginning of many wonderful years of spending winter days in Hawaii. David and Verlene were married until her death in 1998.

On November 1, 2000, David married Muriel Abbe. They shared a great love of animals, especially horses. One of David’s prized possessions was a saddle his cousin, Albert Melody, handmade for him. Together David and Muriel have walked through many wonderful and many challenging times. Following David’s aneurysm in January, Muriel lovingly cared for him, sacrificed, and fought for him to receive the very best care.

David is survived by his wife, Muriel (Abbe) Bunn of Dayton; step-daughter, Heather Abbe (Daniel) of Dayton; step-daughter, Angie Nelson (Robert) of Philomath; daughter, Debbie Mayes (Cotton) of Hillsboro; son, David Bunn Jr. of Lafayette; daughter, Kim Meyer (Rick) of Lafayette; 13 grandchildren; along with several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Darlene Zickefoose (Charles), Kathy Beckwith (Wayne), Stan Bunn, Jeanette Johnson (Denny), Marietta Thompson (Charles), Jim Bunn (Sonja), Tim Bunn (Melodee), and Tom Bunn (Lona). He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Viola (Fulgham) Bunn; wife, Verlene (Mather) Bunn; son, Nick Bunn; mother-in-law, Muriel Dawkins; sister, Sandra Elwell; brothers, Ben Bunn Jr., Nicky Bunn, and Mark Bunn.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Yamhill County Homeward Bound Pets Spay and Neuter clinic, or take your significant other out to dinner.

