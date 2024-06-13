Newberg protesters call for school leadership change; Radich named interim superintendent

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Otis
This is why you can't have religious zealots in charge of ANY public institutions. Their goal is to gleefully run them into the ground.
TTT
That escalated quickly Otis.
7genor
But at least they can't fly rainbow flags still right? Their kids education will be damaged for decades, but at least they won't know about gay things. And masks. Because those things are pretty important. Sounds kinda dumb now doesn't it?