By Rusty Rae • Of the News-Register • 

Newberg protesters call for school leadership change; Radich named interim superintendent

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .<0/p>

Comments

Otis

This is why you can't have religious zealots in charge of ANY public institutions. Their goal is to gleefully run them into the ground.

TTT

That escalated quickly Otis.

7genor

But at least they can't fly rainbow flags still right? Their kids education will be damaged for decades, but at least they won't know about gay things. And masks. Because those things are pretty important. Sounds kinda dumb now doesn't it?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable