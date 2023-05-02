Darlene Grauer 1932 - 2024

We lost our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Darlene Grauer, on June 19, 2024. She was born in 1932 in Jefferson, Oregon, to Almon and Galena Winn. She and her brother, Bo, grew up on their family farm. They were great friends, being born 11 months apart. At the age of 19, she met her husband, Glen Grauer, at the Crystal Garden Dance Hall in Salem, Oregon. They were married in 1952.

Her life can best be described by these words: Family, Farm, and Friends. She loved quilting, cards, and her own special recipes that were enjoyed by those she loved. Darlene was an avid square dancer and with her husband Glen belonged to Braids & Braves in McMinnville, Oregon.

While raising four sons with her husband Glen on their family farm, her life was busy with driving farm trucks, milking cows, selling eggs, and making her own butter and homemade bread. Darlene was known in her younger years to gut a deer for Glen in the morning and decorate a wedding cake for someone in the afternoon. She had the tenacity to do anything needed and would accept any challenge sent her way.

While her life was full and busy, Darlene was incredibly wonderful to her grandchildren. They spent summers experiencing life on the farm. Nothing made her happier than time spent with a visit from them, and later their children.

Darlene had many hobbies, but she found the most joy in her love of making quilts. She hand-quilted them for her family and friends. She entered many into the Yamhill County Fair and was proud of the ribbons she received. She gifted each family member with a special quilt and left a legacy of quilts for generations to come.

Darlene and Glen found time to have adventures with many dear friends in hunting and fishing camps. She gutted and skinned all wild game for Glen; everyone got a chuckle that she did the hard part.

Darlene and Glen spent many years playing pinochle with friends. Their friend, Lucille, was there to support Darlene in her grief after the loss of Glen. Encouraging her to keep playing pinochle, they became best friends. Over the last ten years, they drove to pinochle together at least twice a week.

“Ma Grauer” loved to cook. She had many specialties, one of which was her homemade clam chowder. Another favorite was her coconut spice cake. Her pinochle crew and the members of the Newberg Rod and Gun Club were often recipients of her “lovin' from the oven." She was well-known in the community for her beautiful cakes. She made most of her children's and grandchildren's wedding cakes. Nobody ever turned down an invitation to her dinner table. Her home cooking was second to none.

Darlene was generous with her many talents. She donated quilts to the Sheridan Fire District and crocheted baby quilts and hats for the local hospital.

We will miss her forever.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Almon and Galena Winn; and husband, Glen Grauer

She is survived by brother, Bob Winn (Debb); sons, Dennis (AJ), Rick, Jerry (Tracy), and Randy (Lorna); grandchildren, Travis (Laycee), Jena Hendricks (Jeff), Patrick (Jodi), Phillip (Shelby), Steven (McKenzie), and Taylor (Katie); and great-grandchildren, Mason, Caleb, Maci, Hadley, Wyatt, Aubrey, Paisley, and Autumn.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

Donations, in place of flowers, may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com