By News-Register staff • 

Carlton looks at preventing ‘active threats’

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Free Trial: In October, the News-Register is offering one-month free digital-only trial subscriptions. Click here to sign up.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

ALLCAPS

WHAT KIND OF THREATS, REAL OR THOUGHT TO BE REAL.SOUNDS LIKE THE C P D IS STARTING A PROGRAM TO PUNISH PEOPLE FOR NORMAL BEHAVIOURS. LETS PLEASE CANCEL D E I.SOME PEOPLE HAVE VERY THIN SKIN AND HAVE NO RIGHT TO BE TELLING OTHERS HOW TO BEHAVE.TAKE THE PLANK OUT OF YOUR OWN EYE FIRST.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable