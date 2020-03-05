Carlton at crucial fork in the road

Carlton is facing one of the toughest decision a town has to make, and on a tight timeline. The Oregon Department of Transportation needs to know in the next few weeks whether the community wants Highway 47 rebuilt on its current alignment — running down Main Street, past some of the highest drawing tourist amenities in Oregon Wine Country — or favors a new Pine and Monroe configuration to the north.

ODOT will need two construction seasons, and construction season coincides with tourist season. If the current alignment is retained, that will wreak havoc on local traffic, tourist traffic, through traffic and, most important of all for downtown merchants, traffic in and out of shops, restaurants and winetasting venues.

Imagine, for a moment, that Highway 97W ran down the main drag in McMinnville, as it does in Newberg. And imagine ODOT was proposing to spend two seasons conducting a ground-up rebuild.

What’s more, ODOT says it’s duty-bound to add bike lanes, even though they wouldn’t connect to anything at either end. And that could eliminate about 50 spaces of precious downtown parking, though it sounds like shared car and bike use might provide an out.

Carlton’s big issue with the current alignment isn’t auto traffic, though it can get heavy at times. It’s truck traffic.

Highway rigs pound the pavement, shortening its lifespan. They also create serious safety and noise hazards.

If it were possible, Carlton would route trucks out around town altogether, perhaps on the Old McMinnville Highway or Westside Road. But it doesn’t have a choice, at least not at this juncture. Options are limited to an extremely disruptive downtown rebuild or a new alignment to the north that is already raising issues and opposition, notably from winemaker, philanthropist and civic booster Ken Wright.

The biggest barrier for a true bypass is cost.

The three-block rebuild figures to run $7 million. In contrast, the first four-mile phase of the Newberg-Dundee Bypass cost $245 million.

Then there’s Yamhill.

Newberg couldn’t have gotten a bypass without Dundee and vice versa. It was a package deal.

Yamhill lies only three miles past Carlton, and would surely demand like consideration, eliminating the Old McMinnville Highway option. Westside Road would remain viable, but the cost would surely rival that of the Newberg-Dundee Bypass.

The immediate routing decision is strictly up to Carlton. We would offer two pieces of related advice though:

First, secure a binding commitment on bike lane sharing, making retention of the current alignment more acceptable. Second, work with officials from Yamhill and the county to ward off development precluding a more ambitious bypass someday.