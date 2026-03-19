B2WR training teaches disaster readiness

The Yamhill County Emergency Management is hosting “Be 2 Weeks Ready,” a free disaster preparedness training from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Chemeketa Community College Yamhill Valley Campus, 288 N.E. Norton Lane.

Jayne Wolf, the county’s B2WR program coordinator, will host the hands-on training designed to prepare residents before disasters strike.

“There are eight modules to the toolkit, each focusing on an aspect of individual preparedness,” Wolf said. “After each module, there are several activities that you can do at home. Each module takes no more than 45 minutes to one hour to teach.”

The entire toolkit, including instructional videos and worksheets, is available at Oregon.com on the Hazards Prep page. The entire training is also in Spanish and other languages

The B2WR program was created by Oregon Emergency Management in 2024. Lessons include stocking food, collecting water and disposal of waste during an emergency — while maintaining health and hygiene. The kit also recommends how to create a shelter plan, which establishes locations to go to during an emergency, and ways to prepare for a flood in your own home. First aid and emergency management plans round out the program.

“Additional classes may be scheduled to suit the needs of the organization, neighborhood, or community,” Wolf told the News-Register. “I can break it into several sessions, day or night; although I have more availability during the day. All I need is an indoor space to present, a screen/outlet for my PowerPoint slides, and at least eight people attending.”

“B2WR is a great place to begin if you’re just getting started in your preparedness journey,” Wolf said. “My goal is to educate citizens of Yamhill County in the hazards we face and how to prepare for them. Best of all, it’s free.”

To sign up for the program, visit http://bit.ly/40abK7M.