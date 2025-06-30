June 30, 2025 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: June 30, 2025

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Glenn Anderson, 36, Salem, June 26, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $30,000 bail.

River James Daily, 44, McMinnville, June 26, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ronald Michael Powers, 41, Oregon City, June 26, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Gary Michael Engle, 60, McMinnville, June 28, driving under the influence of intoxicants, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, third-degree escape, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Howard Thomas Lachance, 62, Lafayette, June 27, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Levi Ryan Parsons, 34, Sheridan, June 27, stalking, second-degree criminal mischief; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Damian Armando Vega, 26, McMinnville, June 29, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ashley Lynne Shankle, 40, Portland, June 28, second-degree assault, harassment, interfere with making a report, menacing, unlawful use of weapon/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Precious Ruby Bryan, 43, Portland, June 29, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

McMinnville Police Department

Logan Dean Willner, 27, McMinnville, June 27, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Cody James Akers, 31, Donald, June 27, post-prison supervision sanction, Newberg Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Anastasia Marie Romero, 40, Willamina, June 27, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Marcus Alejandro Angeles, 29, McMinnville, June 28, carrying of concealed weapons, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

Derek Glenn Ogden, 36, McMinnville, Jun 28, assaulting a public safety officer, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ryan Piece West, 43, Aspen, Colorado, June 28, first-degree criminal trespass; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Richard Allen Adair, 68, McMinnville, June 28, strangulation, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Tanner Drake Robertson, 35, Newberg, June 26, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Mars Harry Bringas, 67, Newberg, June 26, probation sanction, menacing/two counts, unlawful use of weapon/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jamie Lopez, 36, Hillsboro, June 26, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Feliciano Lascano Pedro, 47, Newberg, June 27, stalking, harassment, first-degree criminal trespass; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Edward Nelson Severance, 33, McMinnville, June 27, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Andres Dominguez-Zetina, 46, Salem, June 28, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.