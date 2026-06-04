Area high schools plan graduation ceremonies

Dayton High School

Dayton High School will graduate its Class of 2026 at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, on the football field.

Valedictorians are Joshua E. McCarthy, Sydney J. Hall and Amos David Rodriguez. The salutatorians are: Kendra C. Fuller and Ivan Isidro Duarte Alvarez. All five will give speeches.

The Dayton High band will play as students march in, crossing the stadium and descending to the track two-by-two.

Dayton has a tradition of inviting members of the class that graduated 50 years ago – in 1976 – to the ceremony.

Graduation also is the time when Dayton School District announces its Education Citizen of the Year, an award that goes to a citizen who has been supportive of Dayton schools. Usually, the announcement is a surprise.

Members of the Class of 2026 are:

Ximena Aguilar, Erick Alberto Chinchilla, Kaden Albright, Kory Albright, Aaron Anderegg, Luis Andrade Garcia, Angie Aquino-Cervantes, Angel Arista, Rachel Baumholtz, Khadija Bedhiafi, Ethan Brush, Luciano Castro, Emma Ceja-Gil, Carlos Cervantes,

Caterina Cicioni, Emma Cook, Kianna Cornejo Nambo, Johana Corona-Villagomez, Alan Covarrubias, Jocelyn Covarrubias, Abraham Del Valle, Maddie Delaney, Maddie Douthit, Ivan Duarte Alvarez, Isaac Eason, Angel Florez, Katie Freeborn, Kendra Fuller,

Tanner Gentry, Grace Goularte, Adrian Guillen, Brian Gutierrez Perez, Sydney Hall, Ezekyle Headings, Alex Hickman, Ricardo Ledezma, Alejandro Magana, Cinnie Mariano, Joshua Marquez, Erendira Martinez Munoz, Asher Maxwell, Joshua McCarthy,

Hailey Melberg, Jonny Mendez, Danika Moody, Diego Moreno-Tovar, Ryan Mullins Jr., Ayla Neith, Logan Oliveira, Yoselina Ortega-Meraz, Judith Pedro Alcazar, Gabby Perea, Maliyah Purcell, Esmeralda Reos, Casey Rima, Amos Rodriguez, Martin Rojas Carrillo,

Aliyah Sauceda, Jazell Segundo, Sean Smith, Zaccary Stokes, Kian Sullivan, Brandon Torres Rangel, Edgar Trejo-Duarte, Korri Upmeyer, Shikha Vagotra, Kaiden Velez, Carter Webster, Aleigha West, Bryce Wilson, Mackenzie Wiro, Citlali Zaragoza Martinez.



Amity High School

Amity High School graduation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the grandstands, with 74 seniors set to receive their diplomas.

Kylie Wilson is the Valedictorian and Evan Hake is the Salutatorian.

Amity Middle School Principal Mary Matocha will be the guest speaker.

The graduates are:

Bailey Anderson, Daniela Barrios-Briones, Edith Betts, Dori Bond, Gavin Brotherton, Ryker Brown, Savanah Brown, Grace Bufka, Ella Carpenter, Larry Carrasco Vivar, Jimmy Collins, Alexis Cooper, Steven Dewees, Diego Dubay Lomeli, Rachel Dyer, Jack Earls.

Remy Ehret, Dylan Fast, Emilio Gonzalez Torres, Haylee Goodman, Austin Grant, Braiden Gray, Evan Hake, Elijah Hansen, Gaida Highsmith, Jaxson Howard, Rylee Johnson, Kenzie Kauer, Weston Lieuallen.

Elijah Loyer, Marius Ionut Luchian, Cristal Martinez, Trinitie McMillen, Alyssa McMullen, Henry Meeker, Maeson Mendez, Haley Miersma, Khalil Mirza, Kaylei Neal, Adie Nisly, Eliza Nisly, Wyatt Nommsen, Emma Northrop, Christopher Nunez, Trevor Nyseth, Ashton Olsen.

Jaron Ray, Belle Reeser, Kody Remington, Lyliana Rideout, Madilyn Rocha, Shayla Ruiz Lopez, Aiden Rush, Trenton Ruston, Lloyd Sams, Julian Schindler, Bradley Sexton, Zac Shields.

Grayson Simmons, Carrie Sims, Coye Spears, Dalila Steele, Ella-Mae Taylor, Joshua Taylor, Kylie Tower, Wyatt Trejo, Jeffery Trump, Matthew Trunde, Jillian Ulloa, Sarah Van Beurden, Jackson Walker, Desirae Weaver, Asher Weiler and Kylie Wilson.



Sheridan High School

The Sheridan High School Class of 2026 graduates 36 seniors at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the high school campus.

Hunter Klingler, Angel (Emily) Dryer and Drizzt Gehrke have received the honor of being Valedictorians.

Lucas Brewster is the Salutatorian.

Middle school social studies teacher Tim Hart will be the guest speaker.

The Sheridan Class of 2026 includes:

Lucas Baldwin, Logan Bergan, Madison Blacketer, Riley Blakeman, Lucas Brewster, Alondra Casillas, Diego Castro, Lana Curl, Angel (Emily) Dryer, Chase Eichler.

Ryder Fisher, Bryce Forster, Drizzt Gehrke, Chloe Grogan, Rayliene Sharon Haney, Trent James Hicks, Quinton Kelly, Shane Kinnaman, Hunter Klingler, Leah Longley, Taylor Lugo, Rayauna Meneley, Robert Scott Meneley.

Ivy Mirabito, Aiden Molina, Truxton Myers, Jay Ott, Charles Parker, Payton Pownall, Bruce Renda, Caleb Root, Brenden Santos, Triston Sayer, NeVaeh Stewart, Londyn Thompson-Sale and Liam Wells.



Yamhill Carlton High School

Yamhill Carlton High School’s Class of 2026 will graduate in ceremonies starting at 6 p.m. Friday, June 5, in the football stadium on the Yamhill campus.

This is the first time in memory that the commencement event has been held on Friday. It was held on Sunday for decades, and on Saturday last year.

The Class of 2026 has four valedictorians: Lucas Partin, Andrea Martinez Geronimo, Saige Hinkley and Peyton Gregor. The salutatorian is AvaLina Rigamonti.

School officials said they could not submit a list of graduates to the News-Register before press time.