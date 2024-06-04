Amity, Dayton, Sheridan, Y-C graduations planned Saturday

Amity High School

Amity High School will graduate its Class of 2024 at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the football stadium.

Brennan Hake is valedictorian of his class. Carter Northrop is salutatorian.

Members of the Amity High School Class of 2024 include:

Loretta Ahart, Brandon Aird, Elli Alberado, Gael Andalon, Andrea Arroyo Murillo, Connor Atkeson, Rosa Avila-Juarez, Zechariah Badger, Olivia Berkey,

Chloe Bingman, Cody Bonson, Hayden Burge, Trenton Carton, Dallion Cifuentes, Alexis Dorning, Thanny Dyer, Kytalyn Garcia-Webb, Jada Giddings,

Angela Graham, Brook Grant, Zachary Gray, Andrew Grove, Brennan Hake, Matthew Hansen, Jason Hanson, Ayla Harris, Morgan Highsmith,

JJ Howard, Hanna Huffman, DJ Inpan, Jonathan Juarez Hernandez, Piet Kuehn, Hannah Lay, Lilliana Lewis-Sanetra, Bryce Mendez, Alex Milan,

Adam Mirza, Gabriel Moore, Evie Munoz, Carter Northrop, Myles Ojua-Nice, Nevi Reeser, Emily Rice, Arely Rodriguez, Jack Rolston,

Peyton Rush, Jamie Shevchenko, Kaitlyn Smalley, Jeffrey Tompkins, Fawn Trejo, McKenzie Turley, Hogan Updike, Molly Van Beurden.

Dayton High School

The Class of 2024 will graduate from Dayton High School on Saturday, June 8. Commencement ceremonies will start at 11 a.m. at Gubser Field.

Valedictorians for the class are Brooklyn Hodges and Savannah Goad. Salutatorians are Bianca Sauceda and Tana Williams.

Teacher Jennifer Shadden will address the graduating class. During the event, DHS and the Dayton School District will honor the Class of 1974 on its 50th anniversary of graduating and announce the Citizen of the Year.

Members of the Dayton High School Class of 2024 are:

Alina Marie Aleman, Jade Andrade Garcia, Itzel Araujo Camacho, Carlos Arista, Wyatt Allen Armel, Leia Marie Bailey, Anna Beth Baumholtz, David Antone Belinski, Landon Boeder, Noah Matthew Boersma,

David Matthew Brungardt, Madelyn Taylor Bunn, Cannon Maughn Capener, Elisa Carbajal Zarate, Leona Marie Carlson, Jose Guadalupe Cervantes, Hunter Patrick Conway, Andrew Michael DiLorenzo, Annah Jane Dodson,

Taylor Ann Douthit, David William Dryer, Tiodolo Elias Reyes, Parker Gavin Evans, Skilynn Renee Casney Fuller, Morgan Reed Gallagher, Lupita Yharely Garcia Ortiz, Alex Brayden Garcia, Vianey Garcia-Vaźqueź, Mariah Lynn Gentry,

Marissa Kay Gentry, Savannah Mae Goad, Diana Gomez-Vega, Kordden Thomas Guinn, Jalia Arrianna Hickman, Boston Michael Hodges, Brooklyn Jean Hodges, Jonathan Emmanuel Islas-Velazquez, Hayden Elizabeth Jones,

Brenda Juarez-Garcia, Hunter Ryan Kibble, Oliver Oswaldo Lopez Garcia, Eric Alexander Lopez-Ortiz, Kaia Sativa Moon Malear, Emery Edwin Mayhew, Luke Andrew McCarthy, Nathan Andrew McCready, Camilo Uriel Medina,

Katie Scarlett Rebecca Misenheimer, Miguel Molina-Carrillo, Eddy Muñoz Medina, Gabriella Antonia Nava-Lopez, Natalie Rae Oliveira, Mariah Auzlan Osborn, Brayden Alexander Potter, Avarie Lee Ritcheson, Justin Michael Roberts, Yazareth Yanaly Rodriguez,

Emilio F. Salas, Bianca Leticia Sauceda, Taylor Joanne Schrag, Andres Martin Segundo, Jose Diego Segundo, Valeria Serratos-Sandoval, Zechariah Hugh Edwin Shadden, Brin Avery Shilhanek, Zachary Aiden Smith, Aiden Russell Stahl,

Julian Emilio Tomas, Benjamin Valencia, Jace Alan Valencia, Coral Melanie Vargas Vazquez, Abegail Elizabeth Velazquez, Iain McKenzie Walker, Truette Rose Weatherly, Emily West, Tana Joy Williams, Zoe Jean Marie Wiro, Janet Zurita Velazquez.

Sheridan High School

Twenty-seven students will graduate Saturday, June 8, from Sheridan High School. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. on the football field.

Katie Kyllo and Lily Gehrke share valedictorian honors.

Social studies teacher Jeff Swinehard will address the graduating class.

Members of the Sheridan High School Class of 2024 are:

Irma Ayala, Trinity Blacketer, Kamryne Bullard, Nayeli Castillo-Farias, Alonzo Cervantes, David Gebo, Lily Gehrke, Jennifer Griffith, Jakob Hasslen,

Abigail Hornsby, Faith Jones, Sean Jones, Carlitos Juarez, Zoe Kennedy, Katie Kyllo, Morgan Ledet, Abigail Matlack, Hayden Nalley,

Juan Navarro Diaz de Leon, Alexander O’Reilly, Adriane Robles, Noala Schuler, Eleanore Stritzke, Aleah Waggoner, Leah Warner, Siobhan Wilber, Vincent Zembal.

Yamhill-Carlton High School

Yamhill Carlton High School’s 2024 commencement will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the football stadium in Yamhill.

Valedictorians of the Class of 2024 are James Brewer, Nolan Chadwick, Tanner Hurley and Adelle Petraitis. The salutatorian is Ruth Rorabaugh.

Principal Tanner Smith will give the welcome. Social studies teacher Mark McKinney is the staff speaker.

Members of the Yamhill Carlton High School Class of 2024 are:

Heonia Afonin, Violet Finley Armstrong, John Ausmus, Ethan Ward Barnett, Onyx Nikole Barnhill, Floris Borms, Tiearra Angel Braithwaite, James Kenneth Brewer, Mackenzie Laura Brooks, Faith Lynn Carney, Masen K. Catbagan,

Nolan Mitchell Chadwick, Conner Fox Coleman, Bryason Elizabeth Conway, Jack Eoin Corrigan, Cohen M Couch, Emily Amber Crayne, James Allen-Ray Davis, Jacob Levi Evans, Cheyenne Rain Fleck, Thomas Timothy Franz,

Sebastien Randle Hacker, Harley Harper-Larson, Tyler A. Hays, Cayden Michael Hill, Samuel Hill, Tanner Dow Hurley, Nathan Matthew Jones, Zinash Olivia Jones, Brooke Ainslee Kellar, Ariana Michelle Keller, Vick Kelly, Elizabeth Renae King,

Jaida Aspen Lee, Lucas Antonio Long, Zoe Elizabeth Luttrell, Benjamin James McAllister, Danielle Andrea McInnis, Isabella Amalie McMullen, Ellie Mitchell, Tyler Michael Mortimore, Nevaeh Mae Lynn O’Connor, Piper Annabella Pellegrino,

Shellby Tania Perdew, Adelle Marie Petraitis, Ryder Ramirez Nettles, Ruth Mae Rorabaugh, Hailey Ranae Rossback, Benjamin Alan Samp, Javier Sanchez Ramos, Alexander Michael Shipman, Gwendalyn Sims, Kyle Hollis Slater,

Lane Stahl, Spencer Corey Stiff, Kaden Sutton, Madelynn R Tuning, Nadia Marie Alida van Wijck, Hunter D Waibel, Chloe Jane Warren, Jesse Weigant, Kaden C Wells, Austyn Rachelle White, Mark Wisler, Evy Wright.