Adult bicyclist struck and killed in McMinnville

An adult male bicyclist was struck and killed by a commercial motor vehicle shortly before 6 a.m. Friday in the area of Northeast Baker and Fifth streets in McMinnville.

The 24-year-old victim from McMinnville has not been identified.

McMinnville Police Capt. Rhonda Jaasko gave this account:

Law enforcement and medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the bicyclist dead. The commercial vehicle was then located in the city's industrial park off Northeast Orchard Avenue.

A 1996 Peterbilt towing double trailers loaded with lumber, owned by Brian Cantrell Trucking Inc., of Philomath in Benton County, was the involved vehicle.

The unidentified driver said he was unaware that the bicyclist had been struck. He is fully cooperating with the investigation by the Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team.

An initial investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer rig was northbound on Baker and began making a right (eastbound) turn onto Fifth when the bicyclist attempted to cross Fifth southbound in the path of the rig.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact Sgt. Josh Sheets at 503-435-5612 or Josh.Sheets@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.