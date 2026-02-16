3A Boys Basketball: Amity, YC secure spots in league playoffs

Yamhill Carlton 38

Corbett 49

Chase Wald scored 17 points and senior forward Deegan Tuning provided one of his best performances of the season with 15 points and five rebounds, but the No. 27 Tigers (14-9, 7-5) late-season woes continued as they dropped their final game of the regular season to No. 37 Corbett (7-16, 6-5) on the road.

A hot start for the Cardinals saw the Tigers trail 17-4 after one quarter. YC battled to secure 14-9 and 14-10 advantages in the second and third periods to trail 36-32 at the start of the fourth, but Corbett went on a 13-6 run to earn the victory.

With the loss, YC’s standing in the Coastal Range League playoffs will be determined by a contest between No. 19 Banks (14-9, 10-1) and No. 30 Warrenton (14-9, 6-5) on Tuesday.

A Banks win will give YC No. 3 in the league and a home game in the Tiger Dome against one of Warrenton or Corbett, depending on results. If Warrenton upsets Banks, the Tigers would finish No. 4 and host Corbett on Thursday before heading to Warrenton on Saturday.

Return to this story on NewsRegister.com for updates.

Feb. 13

Amity 61

Taft 55

The No. 16-ranked Amity boys (16-8, 12-4) concluded the regular season on a five-game win streak to secure No. 3 in PacWest Conference playoffs.

Their postseason will begin on Tuesday when they travel to PacWest No. 2 Blanchet Catholic (18-6, 13-3) for a 6 p.m. tip off. The winner will face 3A No. 6-ranked Salem Academy (18-6, 13-3) on Saturday in Amity to determine final conference seedings.

The loser will still play Saturday, but must defeat the winner of No. 12-ranked Santiam Christian (16-9, 11-5) and No. 21-ranked Scio (13-10, 8-8) to avoid elimination from state playoff contention.

On Friday, Amity dominated all but the third quarter against No. 33 Taft (8-16, 5-11).

Ethan Owings led the charge with 16 points, while Carter Haarsma and Austin Lopez each gave 14 points to the final tally. Diego Dubay Lomeli also had a double-digit night with 11 points.

Dayton 44

Scio 32

According to Head Coach Ron Hop, No. 26 Dayton (10-14, 7-9) finally played a complete game in what was their final contest of the season.

While celebrating three seniors (Tanner Gentry, Asher Maxwell and Trysten Hedin), the Pirates controlled all facets in the win over Scio.

Riley Corona led with 13 points and sophomore big man Jax Brandon-Sanchez added 10. Gentry led all senior scorers with nine points, while Maxwell had four and Hedin contributed three.

This season’s district playoffs are the first without Dayton since 1999, according to Hop.

Willamina 46

Blanchet Catholic 70

No. 36-ranked Willamina (7-16, 3-13) ended the season with a road loss to Blanchet Catholic, but overall saw improvement after one win through the entire 2024-25 schedule.

The Bulldogs graduate three seniors (Austin Verdino, Matthew Atherton and Coby Steele-Torosian) and will likely return a large junior contingent that includes six players.